Noussair Mazraoui headshot

Noussair Mazraoui News: Clears illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Mazraoui cleared his illness and will join the Moroccan squad for international duty, according to the club.

Mazraoui missed Friday's clash against Bournemouth due to illness, but the defender appears to have fully shaken it off after linking up with the Moroccan squad for international duty. His availability is a positive for both club and country, even if he has mostly been working as a bench piece lately for the Red Devils.

Noussair Mazraoui
Manchester United
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