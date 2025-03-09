Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Noussair Mazraoui headshot

Noussair Mazraoui News: Creates three chances Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Mazraoui generated one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Arsenal.

Mazraoui created three chances Sunday, his second match this season with three. He also put one shot on target and recorded one inaccurate cross on the attack. On the defensive end he won one tackle, intercepted two passes, made three clearances and won four duels in his full 90 minutes of action.

Noussair Mazraoui
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now