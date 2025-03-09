Noussair Mazraoui News: Creates three chances Sunday

Mazraoui generated one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Arsenal.

Mazraoui created three chances Sunday, his second match this season with three. He also put one shot on target and recorded one inaccurate cross on the attack. On the defensive end he won one tackle, intercepted two passes, made three clearances and won four duels in his full 90 minutes of action.