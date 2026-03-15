Noussair Mazraoui News: Fit for bench
Mazraoui (foot) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Aston Villa.
Mazraoui was back in training this week, and that has led to the defender's return from a foot injury, fit enough to find a spot on the bench. With seven starts in 15 appearances this season, he will likely remain more of a rotational player moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noussair Mazraoui See More
-
Game Previews
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW302 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 411 days ago
-
Game Previews
Arsenal vs Manchester United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2351 days ago
-
Game Previews
Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2259 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW17: Teams With the Best Defensive Fixtures87 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noussair Mazraoui See More