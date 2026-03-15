Noussair Mazraoui headshot

Noussair Mazraoui News: Fit for bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Mazraoui (foot) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Aston Villa.

Mazraoui was back in training this week, and that has led to the defender's return from a foot injury, fit enough to find a spot on the bench. With seven starts in 15 appearances this season, he will likely remain more of a rotational player moving forward.

Noussair Mazraoui
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noussair Mazraoui See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noussair Mazraoui See More
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW30
SOC
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW30
Author Image
Luke Atzert
2 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
11 days ago
Arsenal vs Manchester United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW23
SOC
Arsenal vs Manchester United Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW23
Author Image
Luke Atzert
51 days ago
Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW22
SOC
Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW22
Author Image
Luke Atzert
59 days ago
FPL GW17: Teams With the Best Defensive Fixtures
SOC
FPL GW17: Teams With the Best Defensive Fixtures
Author Image
Jonny Black
87 days ago