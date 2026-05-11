Noussair Mazraoui News: Season high three chances created
Mazraoui had four tackles (three won), five clearances and one interception in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Sunderland.
Mazraoui was handed the start ahead of Diogo Dalot at right-back and made an impact at both ends of the pitch. Defensively, he led his side with four tackles (three won) along with five clearances and one interception. Going forward, he was also effective, creating a season-high three chances after not registering any since December, surpassing his total of just two chances created in the league this season in a single match.
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