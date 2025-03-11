Novak Micovic News: Allowed three in loss
Micovic recorded two saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-0 loss to St. Louis City SC.
Micovic had a rough time in net Sunday, allowing three goals on two saves against St Louis. He's let in seven goals during the first three MLS games, recording eight saves while failing to keep a clean sheet. The keeper will face off with Portland for the next match on Sunday, who have scored four goals in the last three contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now