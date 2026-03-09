Novak Micovic News: Awful in loss
Micovic made two saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Colorado Rapids.
Micovic faced six shots and stopped only two of them during Saturday's loss. The goalkeeper had a day to forget and failed to really get anything done. The defense in front of him did little to help and even had someone sent off, but it was still a dreadful showing for Micovic. He will hope to bounce back against Kansas City on Saturday.
