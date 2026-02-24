Novak Micovic headshot

Novak Micovic News: Concedes once in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 6:38pm

Micovic recorded no saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against New York City FC.

Micovic conceded from the spot and finished with zero saves in a largely uneventful season opener. He will return on Saturday against Charlotte, hoping to improve on last season's low clean sheet tally, when he managed just two in 20 appearances.

Novak Micovic
Los Angeles Galaxy
