Novak Micovic News: Makes two saves in loss
Micovic had two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Sporting Kansas City.
Micovic made matched his season-high with two saves, but it wasn't enough to avoid the home loss. The goalkeeper has one clean sheet in four starts. He will now look to bounce back at Portland on Sunday.
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