Novak Micovic News: Two saves in loss
Micovic had two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Micovic faced only four shots during Sunday's loss and stopped a pair of them to come away with the loss. The goalkeeper wasn't at his best during Sunday's loss, and will have wanted at least one of those goals back. Still the Vancouver attack is solid, and offers plenty of upside, and are threatening to any defensive unit.
