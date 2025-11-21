Mendes has fully trained with the team this week, clearing his knee injury over the international break and returning available for Saturday's clash against the Ciel & Marine since he was not mentioned in the injury report. This is great news for PSG since the Portuguese is an undisputed starter at left-back and has been brilliant this season with seven goal contributions in 13 appearances for the Parisians. That said, with the Champions League clash against Tottenham coming on Wednesday, he will likely see minutes off the bench to avoid any risk, leaving the chance to Lucas Hernandez to start in the backline.