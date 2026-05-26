Nuno Mendes Injury: Back available for UCL final

Mendes (thigh) returned to full training Tuesday and will be an option for Saturday's Champions League final against Arsenal, the club posted.

Mendes had been limited to individual work down the stretch of the league campaign after a right thigh issue sidelined him for three straight matches, but his return to full team training is a major lift for PSG ahead of the biggest game on their calendar. The Portuguese left-back gives coach Luis Enrique his first-choice option back on the left side for the Budapest showdown, with the club clearly managing his recovery carefully to have him at peak level against Arsenal. Mendes will be expected to make a solid impact against the Gunners before turning his focus to the World Cup, where he should slot in as a starter along Portugal's back line.