Nuno Mendes Injury: Back fit for Angers clash

Mendes recovered from his thigh issue and is available for Saturday's clash against Angers, the club announced.

Mendes has been out since suffering a thigh issue during the Champions League win over Liverpool, with Lucas Hernandez stepping in at left-back while he was sidelined. His return couldn't come at a better time for PSG as they gear up for a packed run-in, especially with Tuesday's Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich looming large. The Portuguese full-back is unlikely to be thrown straight into the starting XI, but getting some minutes against Angers should be the ideal tune-up ahead of that massive showdown.