Nuno Mendes headshot

Nuno Mendes Injury: Back fit for Angers clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Mendes recovered from his thigh issue and is available for Saturday's clash against Angers, the club announced.

Mendes has been out since suffering a thigh issue during the Champions League win over Liverpool, with Lucas Hernandez stepping in at left-back while he was sidelined. His return couldn't come at a better time for PSG as they gear up for a packed run-in, especially with Tuesday's Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich looming large. The Portuguese full-back is unlikely to be thrown straight into the starting XI, but getting some minutes against Angers should be the ideal tune-up ahead of that massive showdown.

Nuno Mendes
Paris Saint-Germain
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