Mendes appears to be nearing a return from his knee injury after being spotted back in team training on Thursday. His timeline for a full return remains uncertain because Paris Saint-Germain now follow a new protocol that prioritizes caution with injured players to avoid setbacks by rushing them back. That said, Mendes remains an important starter in the PSG backline, therefore seeing him get some minutes against Le Havre on Saturday in order to be available to start against Tottenham on Wednesday in the Champions League would not be a surprise. If he is not ready, Lucas Hernandez is expected to see increased playing time.