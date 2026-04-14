Nuno Mendes Injury: Forced off in UCL play

Mendes appeared to have suffered an apparent muscle injury in Tuesday's contest against Liverpool, forcing him off in the 38th minute.

Mendes would need to leave the field in the first half Tuesday after he went down with an injury, with the defender appearing to have suffered a muscular issue. This is something to monitor as he is a crucial piece to both the attack and defense from his left-back spot, potentially missing time as they head into the UCL semifinals and as they deal with a closer league race than they are used to. He was replaced by Lucas Hernandez, who would likely earn more time moving forward if Mendes is sidelined.