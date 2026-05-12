Nuno Mendes Injury: Not available yet

Mendes continues to receive treatment for his right thigh discomfort and will miss Wednesday's clash against Lens, according to the club.

Mendes had already been ruled out of Sunday's clash against Brest as a precaution, and his continued treatment confirms he is not yet ready to return to action. Lucas Hernandez is expected to continue at left-back in his absence. The Portuguese will hope to recover ahead of Sunday's season finale derby against Paris FC, although PSG are managing their squad carefully with the Champions League final against Arsenal on May 30 firmly in mind as the club's absolute priority.