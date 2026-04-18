Nuno Mendes Injury: Still in gym, ruled out against OL

Mendes (thigh) remains in gym work and will not be available for Sunday's clash against Lyon, according to the club.

Mendes has been unable to return to the training pitch since picking up a thigh issue in Tuesday's Champions League victory against Liverpool, ruling him out of the weekend fixture. Lucas Hernandez is expected to play at left-back in his absence, with PSG managing his recovery carefully given the Champions League semifinal on the horizon. The club will provide further updates on his condition in the coming days before setting a clearer return timeline.