Nuno Mendes Injury: Suffers thigh discomfort

Mendes is dealing with minor right thigh discomfort and will spend the next two days receiving treatment and working in the gym, putting his availability for Sunday's clash against Lyon in doubt, according to the club.

Mendes had been forced off in the 38th minute of Tuesday's Champions League clash against Liverpool with an issue to his thigh, and while the club's description of the problem as a minor complaint is relatively reassuring, the tight turnaround before Sunday makes his involvement uncertain. Lucas Hernandez stepped in to replace him against Liverpool and is expected to continue at left-back if Mendes cannot be cleared in time, with PSG needing to manage their squad carefully heading into the Champions League semifinals.