Nuno Mendes Injury: Trains individually

Mendes (thigh) has returned to individual training but remains unavailable for Sunday's season finale against Paris FC, according to the club.

Mendes has now missed three consecutive fixtures with a right thigh discomfort, and while his return to individual sessions is an encouraging step forward in his rehabilitation, he has not yet progressed to collective training and will not feature against Paris FC. Lucas Hernandez is expected to continue at left-back, with PSG keeping their most important players protected ahead of the Champions League final against Arsenal on May 30.