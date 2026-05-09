Nuno Mendes headshot

Nuno Mendes Injury: Won't face Brest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Mendes is dealing with right thigh discomfort and will receive treatment over the coming days, ruling him out of Sunday's clash against Brest as a precaution, according to the club.

Mendes has been managing his fitness carefully throughout the final stretch of the season and the club is taking no risks with the Portuguese left-back ahead of the Champions League final against Arsenal on May 30. Lucas Hernandez is expected to start at left-back in his absence, with PSG clearly prioritizing having Mendes fully available for the showpiece European finale rather than risking any aggravation in a league fixture with nothing significant at stake.

Nuno Mendes
Paris Saint-Germain
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