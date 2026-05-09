Nuno Mendes Injury: Won't face Brest

Mendes is dealing with right thigh discomfort and will receive treatment over the coming days, ruling him out of Sunday's clash against Brest as a precaution, according to the club.

Mendes has been managing his fitness carefully throughout the final stretch of the season and the club is taking no risks with the Portuguese left-back ahead of the Champions League final against Arsenal on May 30. Lucas Hernandez is expected to start at left-back in his absence, with PSG clearly prioritizing having Mendes fully available for the showpiece European finale rather than risking any aggravation in a league fixture with nothing significant at stake.