Nuno Mendes News: Assists in win

Mendes assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 4-1 victory versus Monaco.

Mendes struggled at times on Friday with positioning and decision-making but still contributed with his second assist of the season, his first since late August. He also delivered fewer crosses than usual, possibly due to tactical instructions from Luis Enrique, as Desire Doue operated deeper in midfield and frequently occupied the left wing in attacking phases. This adjustment could impact Mendes' crossing stats in the future.