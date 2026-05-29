Nuno Mendes News: Fit to play in UCL final

Mendes (thigh) has passed a fitness test Friday and will be available for Saturday's UCL final against Arsenal, according to Sky Sports.

The star left-back had been limited to individual work in the final weeks of the 2025/26 Ligue 1 season, but he returned to full training earlier this week. Thus, it's not surprising to see him available for the biggest match of the season. Mendes should have his hands full Saturday while dealing with Bukayo Saka in what should be one of the most intriguing individual matchups in the UCL final.