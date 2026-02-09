Mendes set the tone early by delivering a perfectly weighted ball into the box to assist Ousmane Dembele's opener in the 12th minute, capping off a brilliant run down the left flank. He was relentless pushing forward all night, consistently overloading Marseille's right side, putting defenders in tough spots, and opening lanes for Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola to attack inside. PSG's fast start ran through his width and timing, and his dominant showing in the Classique was underscored by a season high five chances created on the night.