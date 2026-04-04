Nuno Mendes News: Provides one assist off bench

Mendes assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-1 win versus Toulouse.

Mendes came on in the 68th minute in Friday's 3-1 win against Toulouse, providing a late assist for Goncalo Ramos after a driving run through the middle while adding one key pass. The full-back remains an important contributor on both ends, consistently delivering solid performances this season, and offers valuable versatility across multiple positions, recording six goals and seven assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.