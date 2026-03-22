Nuno Mendes News: Records goal and assist

Mendes scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and three chances created in Saturday's 4-0 victory against Nice.

Mendes delivered a standout performance in Saturday's 4-0 win over Nice, opening the scoring from the penalty spot before adding an assist for Desire Doue after a strong run into the box. The Portuguese, deployed at left wing for this match, was heavily involved on both ends of the pitch, recording three key passes and one block while maintaining constant pressure after turnovers. The versatile full back remains a key piece in his side's attacking system, having recorded six goals and six assists in 30 appearances across all competitions this season, and appears to have moved to the top of the penalty taking hierarchy following several misses from his teammates.