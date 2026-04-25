Nuno Mendes News: Returns to bench

Mendes (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Angers.

Mendes has been included in the squad after being sidelined since suffering a thigh issue during the Champions League win over Liverpool, with the coaching staff set to ease him back via the bench in line with the initial expectation surrounding his return. The Portuguese full-back's availability could not come at a better time for PSG, who are gearing up for a packed run-in that includes Tuesday's Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich, and some minutes off the bench against Angers should serve as the ideal tune-up ahead of that massive showdown. Lucas Hernandez is set to retain the left-back spot in the meantime as Mendes works his way back to full fitness.