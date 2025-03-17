Nuno Mendes News: Scores goal in Classique

Mendes scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 victory versus Marseille. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 26th minute.

Mendes had a strong performance in the Classique against Marseille contributing on both ends of the pitch. He registered a new season high with four shots including the second goal for Paris after a setup from Fabian Ruiz. He also created two chances showing his impact in attack. Defensively he recorded three tackles and one interception to counter Marseille's attacks. He will look to contribute again after the international break when Paris faces Saint-Etienne at Geoffroy-Guichard.