Nuno Mendes News: Sent off Sunday

Mendes was shown a red card in the 87th minute of Sunday's Super Cup final against Lens.

Mendes will have to head into the 2026/27 campaign on the sidelines, with the defender given a red card in the Super Cup final after appearing from the bench. This is likely to shake up things for the season opener against Rennes on Aug. 23, as he is their expected starter. The good news is they did bring in Lucas Digne this offseason, a starter at Aston Villa the past few campaigns, a very respectable replacement at left-back moving forward.