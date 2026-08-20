Nuno Mendes News: Suspended three matches

Mendes has been suspended for three matches by the LFP's disciplinary commission for an elbow thrown late in the Trophee des Champions defeat to Lens.

Mendes will miss PSG's opening three Ligue 1 matches as a result, including Sunday's fixture against Rennes, which has been relocated to Brittany, the trip to Lille and the home match against Monaco. He is expected to return for PSG's Champions League opener on September 9 and for Ligue 1 duty against Brest on September 13. Lucas Digne likely to see increased playing time on the left side in his absence.