Nuno Santos Injury: Still sidelined for time being

Santos (muscular) remains unavailable and will miss Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal against Arsenal, according to A Bola.

Santos has been out since picking up the muscular injury in the win over Alverca and has not been able to shake it off in time for the biggest fixture of the club's season. His absence is a blow for coach Rui Borges, since he can't count on captain Morten Hjulmand either due to suspension for the Arsenal clash. Maxi Araujo is expected to continue on the left side of the defense in his place as Sporting navigate what is a particularly difficult week with multiple key pieces unavailable.