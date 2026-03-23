Nuno Santos Injury: Suffers muscular injury

Santos (muscular) was forced off in the 27th minute of Sunday's 4-1 win over Alverca due to an injury, according to coach Rui Borges, per O Jogo. "Nuno's injury is probably muscular; that's the risk of such a long absence. It's a shame because he fought hard to come back. He was thrilled to be back in the starting eleven, and so were we. It's part of the game; we have to stay hopeful and focus on his recovery. He's mentally very strong, stronger than anyone."

Santos couldn't get past the 30-minute mark in Sunday's win over Alverca after going down with a muscular injury. The defender will be evaluated over the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and will hope to use the international break to get back on track, with Sporting CP set for two huge matchups against Arsenal in the Champions League in early April. If he is forced to miss time, Maxi Araujo is likely to keep rolling on the left side of the defense for the Sportinguistas.