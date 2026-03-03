Nuno Santos News: Back in action
Santos (knee) played as a substitute in Tuesday's matchup against Porto.
Santos has bounced back from his knee problems and could finally be an option for the remainder of the season. He'll likely offer a backup option behind either Francisco Trincao or Maxi Araujo on the left flank at least in the next few fixtures. If he gets enough playing time, the fit-again player will aim to be a source of playmaking stats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now