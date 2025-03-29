Fantasy Soccer
Nuno Tavares Injury: Available for Torino game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Tavares (thigh) "practiced fully for the first time Saturday, and we have a couple more days to evaluate how to use him against Torino on Monday," coach Marco Baroni announced.

Tavares was sent back by Portugal, but the tests ruled out serious muscular problems. He might be managed initially since he has been banged up in recent weeks. Adam Marusic, Elseid Hysaj and Luca Pellegrini are the other options in the role. He has logged eight shots (two on target), five key passes, 25 crosses (three accurate) and seven tackles (five won) in his last five showings.

