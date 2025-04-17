Nuno Tavares Injury: Called up for return leg versus Bodo
Tavares (thigh) made Lazio's squad list to face Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.
Tavares has recovered quickly from his latest thigh issue and could get in on the action if needed after logging a pair of full sessions this week. He has registered five shots (one on target), four chances created, 21 crosses (four accurate) and five tackles (three won) in his last five showings.
