Nuno Tavares headshot

Nuno Tavares Injury: Called up for return leg versus Bodo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Tavares (thigh) made Lazio's squad list to face Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.

Tavares has recovered quickly from his latest thigh issue and could get in on the action if needed after logging a pair of full sessions this week. He has registered five shots (one on target), four chances created, 21 crosses (four accurate) and five tackles (three won) in his last five showings.

Nuno Tavares
Lazio
