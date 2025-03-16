Nuno Tavares Injury: Dealing with minor muscular injury
Tavares "had some issues on Sunday morning, but we decided to test him out in the warm-ups, but he was still fatigued, and we preferred not risking him," coach Marco Baroni announced.
Tavares was dealing with a lingering problem and didn't get hurt out of the blue. He's been called up by Portugal, so it remains to be seen whether to answer or if he'll withdraw to heal after a pair of physical issues.
