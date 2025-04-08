Nuno Tavares Injury: Diagnosed with strain

Tavares suffered a right adductor strain in the Atalanta match and will be shelved for 15-to-20 days, Il Messaggero reported.

Tavares will return in late April or early May, missing multiple matches considering also the continental ones. Adam Marusic, Elseid Hysaj and Luca Pellegrini will be the options for the left-back position in the foreseeable future. Pellegrini isn't eligible to play in the Europa League, which might lead to regular minutes in Serie A.