Nuno Tavares headshot

Nuno Tavares Injury: Hurt in return from injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2025 at 12:51am

Tavares had one secondary assist, one shot (zero on target), nine crosses (three accurate) and two corners in 26 minutes on Thursday but was forced off by a relapse of his injury, coach Marco Baroni stated.

Tavares was deployed in the second half and got busy, helping his team tie the clash on aggregate. However, he bowed out shortly after the start of overtime and was visibly upset. He's set for tests to assess the damage.

Nuno Tavares
Lazio
