Nuno Tavares Injury: Off in first half against Atalanta

Tavares recorded two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in 34 minutes before exiting Sunday's match versus Atalanta due to an apparent thigh issue, Sky Italy reported.

Tavares appears to have sustained a relapse of the injury that sidelined him for the past two matches and frequently hampered him in the last couple of months. He's poised for more exams on it. Luca Pellegrini substituted for him in this one.