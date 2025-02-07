Nuno Tavares Injury: Poised to be back versus Monza

Tavares (thigh) has logged multiple full training sessions in a row and is set to be available against Monza on Sunday, Tuttomercatoweb reported.

Tavares has shaken off a thigh issue that sidelined him for three fixtures and will compete with Manuel Lazzari (thigh) and Samuel Gigot to make the XI since Lazio have no other fullbacks available besides Adam Marusic. He has assisted once and added six chances created, 21 crosses (eight accurate) and four corners in his last five showings.