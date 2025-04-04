Nuno Tavares Injury: Probable for Atalanta clash

Tavares (thigh) has had a clean week of training and will be in contention to start Sunday versus Atalanta, Corriere dello Sport informed.

Tavares could have perhaps returned last week, but he and the staff decided to play it safe and give him more time since he has endured a few minor injuries in the second half of the season. If fit enough, he could get the nod over either Elseid Hysaj or Adam Marusic. Both teammates can also star on the right flank. He has totaled 10 shots (two on target), nine key passes, 34 crosses (five accurate) and eight tackles (six won) in his last six showings (all starts).