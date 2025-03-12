Nuno Tavares Injury: Probable for Viktoria Plzen

Tavares (thigh) trained regularly ahead of Thursday's Europa League game and could start versus Viktoria Plzen, Sky Italy reported.

Tavares sat out the previous game due to muscle fatigue but didn't require exams afterward and has been a full-go in training. He'll compete with Manuel Lazzari and Adam Marusic for the two fullback spots. He has tallied eight shots (two on target), eight chances created. 29 crosses (five accurate) and eight tackles (six won) in his last five starts.