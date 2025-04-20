Fantasy Soccer
Nuno Tavares headshot

Nuno Tavares Injury: Still waiting to take tests

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Tavares (thigh) won't be available against Genoa but has yet to undergo the exams after subbing off versus Bodo/Glimt, Il Messaggero reported.

Tavares is likely waiting for some swelling to subside. There's not much optimism about the extent of the injury at this stage, but only the tests will clarify the situation. Luca Pellegrini will likely get the call in this one.

Nuno Tavares
Lazio
