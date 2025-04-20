Nuno Tavares Injury: Still waiting to take tests

Tavares (thigh) won't be available against Genoa but has yet to undergo the exams after subbing off versus Bodo/Glimt, Il Messaggero reported.

Tavares is likely waiting for some swelling to subside. There's not much optimism about the extent of the injury at this stage, but only the tests will clarify the situation. Luca Pellegrini will likely get the call in this one.