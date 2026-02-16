Nuno Tavares News: Busy in loss

Tavares had one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (four accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Atalanta.

Tavares sent in 10 crosses and took three corners but couldn't find a bit of quality to get on the scoresheet during Saturday's clash. Despite the solid volume he just couldn't get that final ball right. Still the volume is a nice boon and gives him some good form to build on in the coming weeks of domestic play.