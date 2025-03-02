Nuno Tavares News: Fails to generate many chances
Tavares put in nine crosses in Lazio's 2-1 win over AC Milan Sunday, but only created two chances for his side.
Tavares has been an important player on the wing, especially when it comes to bolstering Lazio's attack. He should maintain his crossing volume against Viktoria Plzen Thursday in Europa League action and given the favorable matchup, Tavares should have a better overall stat line.
