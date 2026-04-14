Nuno Tavares News: Lively again in Fiorentina bout

Tavares created two scoring chances and generated three shots (zero on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Monday's 1-0 loss versus Fiorentina.

Tavares was by far the most effective player for his side, leading it in crosses and attempts and setting a new season high in the latter category, although his aim wasn't great. He has tallied one or more crosses in nine games in a row, amassing 54 (11 accurate) and adding 11 chances created and 12 corners over that span. Furthermore, he has recorded one or more clearances in six rounds on the trot, piling up 18, helping secure two clean sheets and posting nine tackles (six won) and nine interceptions during that stretch.