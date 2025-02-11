Nuno Tavares News: Looks the part versus Monza

Tavares (thigh) had four key passes, nine crosses (two accurate), two shots (zero accurate) and one tackle (one won) in 64 minutes in Sunday's 5-1 win over Monza.

Tavarez picked it up where he left off despite recently dealing with a thigh problem, leading his side in multiple offensive stats, although he couldn't make the stat sheet with a goal or an assist despite the large result. He has logged 10 chances created, 28 crosses (nine accurate), four corners and three shots in his last five displays, adding one helper.