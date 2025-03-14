Nuno Tavares News: Pretty good in return

Tavares (thigh) had two shots (zero on target), one key pass, five crosses (zero accurate) and one interception in Thursday's 1-1 draw with Viktoria Plzen.

Tavares played 67 minutes after missing the previous game due to a muscular ailment and put up decent numbers even though he lacked precision. There's a chance he's managed versus Bologna due to the short turnaround and the recent physical problem. He has registered eight shots (two on target), five key passes, 25 crosses (three accurate) and seven tackles (five won) in his last five showings.