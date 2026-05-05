Nuno Tavares News: Provides secondary assist against Cremonese

Tavares had one key pass, two crosses (two accurate) and three clearances and dished out a secondary assist in Monday's 2-1 win over Cremonese.

Tavares wasn't as busy as in other performances but picked up stats on both ends and was instrumental in the equalizer, tilting the field with a bursting run. He has notched five key passes, 27 crosses (seven accurate) and 10 clearances in his last five displays (four starts), with one clean sheet. Instead, he interrupted a six-match streak with one or more tackles.