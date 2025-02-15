Nuno Tavares News: Sends in six crosses in Napoli bout

Tavares registered three shots (one on goal), six crosses (zero accurate), two tackles (both won) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Napoli.

Tavares paced his side in deliveries again but wasn't very precise, plus Gustav Tang Isaksen didn't capitalize on a great feed midway through the second half. He has tallied one assist, five shots (one on target), six chances created, 25 crosses (six accurate) and four corners in his last five showings.