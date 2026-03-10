Nuno Tavares News: Strong volume in Sassuolo contest

Tavares had six crosses (one accurate), five clearances and one interception and created one scoring chance in Monday's 2-1 victory versus Sassuolo.

Tavares got the call over Luca Pellegrini after two games and paced his side in deliveries, but wasn't particularly precise. The coach has gone back-and-forth with his options at the position. Tavares has posted at least one cross in four games on the trot, racking up 24 (six accurate) and logging seven chances created, seven corners and six clearances through that stretch, with no clean sheets.