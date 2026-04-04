Nuno Tavares News: Swings in heap of crosses versus Parma

Tavares generated 15 crosses (three accurate), three interceptions and three corners and created one scoring chance in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Parma.

Tavares had his best display in a while, setting a new season high in deliveries and galloping up and down the wing like in his heyday, but he wasn't particularly precise. His competitor, Luca Pellegrini (undisclosed), is currently on the shelf. Tavares has tallied three or more crosses in seven straight fixtures, accumulating 44 (nine accurate) and adding eight chances created, 11 corners and 15 clearances, with two clean sheets, over that span.